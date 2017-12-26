Indian Army kills three Pakistani soldiers along LoC

The Indian has killed three Pakistani soldiers during cross-border firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in and Kashmir's Rawlakot sector, sources said on Tuesday.



The firing, seen as a retaliation to the killing of four personnel, took place around 6 pm on Monday.



One Pakistani soldier was also injured in the gunfire, sources here said.The incident comes two days after Pakistani troops killed an Indian major and three jawans and injured another in Keri sector of district.

