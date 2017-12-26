Indian Army kills three Pakistani soldiers along LoC

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Indian Army has killed three Pakistani soldiers during cross-border firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rawlakot sector, Army sources said on Tuesday.

The firing, seen as a retaliation to the killing of four Army personnel, took place around 6 pm on Monday.


One Pakistani soldier was also injured in the gunfire, army sources here said.

The incident comes two days after Pakistani troops killed an Indian Army major and three jawans and injured another in Keri sector of Rajouri district.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, December 26 2017. 15:18 IST

