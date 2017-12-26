Indian army kills three Pakistani soldiers in cross-border firing at LoC

Three Pakistani soldiers were today killed and one was injured in cross-border shelling by Indian security forces along the Line of Control (LoC), Pakistani media reported.



"The shelling occurred at Rukh Chakri sector in Rawlakot and received a strong response from Pakistani forces," the DawnNews reported, quoting Pakistani military's media wing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).



India had initiated the "unprovoked ceasefire violation" that led to an exchange of fire between the two countries' border forces, the ISPR alleged.The development came two days after the killed an Major and three jawans and injured another in Keri sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.The truce between India and Pakistan along the International Border, Line of Control and the Actual Ground Position Line in Jammu and Kashmir came into force in November, 2003.

The behind-the-enemy-lines operation brings back the memory of 2016's surgical strikes, which the army conducted in response to

On September 18, 2016, four Pakistani terrorists had attacked the army post at Uri in Jammu and Kashmir, and killed 19 soldiers.