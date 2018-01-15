JUST IN
'Padmaavat' disclaimer: Film never had Khilji-Rani Padmavati dream sequence
Indian Army mounts retaliatory strike along LoC, kills 7 Pakistani soldiers

The action comes after an Indian solider was killed in Pakistani firing along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Saturday

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Indian Army soldiers mounted a retaliatory strike against the Pakistani side on Monday, killing seven of the opposition's troops. Representative image

The Indian Army on Monday carried out a "retaliatory action" against Pakistani troops, killing seven of their soldiers and injuring four others along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The action comes after an Indian solider was killed in Pakistani firing along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Saturday. "Army has carried out retaliation against Pakistani troops across Jaglote area along the LoC in Mendhar sector of Poonch district", a senior Army officer told PTI. "In the retaliatory action, there were seven fatal causalities to Pakistani troops and four others injured," he said. Further details are awaited.

First Published: Mon, January 15 2018. 13:25 IST

