JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Delhi to start automated driving license tests from Jan to reduce accidents

Jadhav's kin harassed by Pak media, forced to change attire for meet: MEA
Business Standard

Indian Army retaliates, kills 3 Pakistani soldiers along the LoC

The small team went around 200-300 metres inside the Line of Control and carried out the strike

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Indian army, army
Photo: PTI

The Indian Army carried out a cross-border operation, killing three Pakistani soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Rawlakot sector on Monday, Army sources said.

The strike by a small group of four-five Indian soldiers is seen as avenging killing of four Indian Army personnel in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan on Saturday.


The small team went around 200-300 metres inside the Line of Control and carried out the strike, the sources said.

The firing took place around 6 pm on Monday.

One Pakistani soldier was also injured in the operation.

The incident comes two days after Pakistani troops killed the Indian Army major and three jawans and injured another in Keri sector of Rajouri district.

First Published: Wed, December 27 2017. 10:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements