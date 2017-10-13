Indian children remain underweight even as childhood obesity soars globally

among between the ages of five and 19 years has increased ten times over the past four decades across the world, a new global study has found. If current trends continue, there will be more obese than underweight by 2022, said the study that spans the years between 1975 and 2016.



Yet, is one of the few regions in the world with a high number of undernourished It had 97 million moderately to severely underweight in 2016, according to the study. In this category, it reports the highest numbers anywhere in the world.



Obese, Underweight In & The World

Globally 6% girls and 8% boys obese

8.4% girls and 12.4% boys moderately to severely underweight India Less than 2% girls and less than 1% boys obese

22.7% girls and 30.7% boys moderately to severely underweight

While the incidence of underweight is below 1% in 29 countries, it was high in south Asia and the highest in One in five girls (22.7%) and one in three boys (30.7%) in was moderately to severely underweight in 2016, said the report.Other countries with large populations of undernourished are Niger, Senegal, Bangladesh, and Cambodia–nations that are economically weaker thanThe study , published in the medical journal Lancet, was led by Imperial College, London, and the World Health Organization (WHO). It analysed the body mass index (BMI) of more than 130 million over the age of five years.has fallen three places in the and is now ranked 100th among 119 countries, reported on October 12, 2017. also has one of the highest incidences of wasting (21%) in children, the index said.At 48.2 million–nearly the population of Colombia– has the highest number of stunted in the world, reported in June 2017. Only one in 10 children gets adequate nutrition, we reported in May 2017.“ does not lack in effective policy but in (its) implementation,” Rajesh Khanna, senior technical advisor, Save the Children, a nonprofit, told. departments such as women and child development and health and family welfare that run the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) do not work in convergence and there is no political will to ensure that they do, he added.“There is no monitoring of policies to find the reason why some aren’t working,” Khanna said.The reach of the Health Mission (NHM)–which works on maternal and child health and the ICDS–can be higher, Purnima Menon, a senior research fellow at the International Policy Research Institute, pointed out. “Even in the case of something like antenatal care, a great platform to integrate interventions, the coverage is not as high as it should be,” she toldMalnutrition can be tackled more effectively and faster if these programmes are implemented because addressing the socio-economic factors underlying the problem–gender norms, exclusion and poverty–would need more concerted efforts, Menon added.In 1975, only 1% of the world’s children–5 million girls and 6 million boys–were obese. By 2016, this number rose to over 50 million girls and 74 million boys, the study reported. This marks 6% of girls and 8% of boys in the 5-19 years category.This means that the number of obese increased from 11 million in 1975 to 124 million in 2016. There were also 213 million overweight in the world fall below the obese category.

among is increasing in too fast–the number stood at 14.4 million in 2015. This puts it behind only after China (15.3 million), according to this 2017 study in the New England Journal of Medicine.



rates have plateaued in higher income countries and are soaring in low and middle income countries, said lead author Majid Ezzati of the Imperial School of Public Health in a statement for the



“These worrying trends reflect the impact of marketing and policies across the globe, with healthy nutritious foods too expensive for poor families and communities. The trend predicts a generation of and adolescents growing up obese and at greater risk of diseases, like We need ways to make healthy, nutritious more available at home and school, especially in poor families and communities, and regulations and to protect from unhealthy foods,” said Ezzati.



Why the rapid transition from underweight to obese in is dangerous



The prevalence of in was less than 2% in the 5-19 year age-group in 2016, the report said. However, Indian gain weight as they grow and 8-14% Indian adolescents are obese, experts pointed out.



“This combination of undernutrition in early life with later is particularly pernicious so far as the risk of developing non-communicable during adulthood is concerned,” said Vivekanand Jha, executive director, The George Institute for Global Health India, a research institute, in a press statement. “Interventions should focus on improving maternal and early childhood and focusing on risk factors that might cause overweight or in the teens.”



Among Indian adults, is a clearly rising trend. In 2005, 12.6% of women and 9.3% of men in the 15-49 year age-group were overweight. By 2015, this grew to 20.7% and 18.6% respectively–an increase of 8.1 percentage points for women and 9.3 percentage points for men.



The transition from underweight to overweight and then can be rapid, an unhealthy transition that could strain the country’s health system and its ability to deal with the situation, authors of the study said.



“More broadly, in an unhealthy nutritional transition, an increase in nutrient-poor, energy-dense foods can lead to stunted growth along with weight gain in children, adolescents, and adults, resulting in higher and worse health outcomes throughout the lifecourse,” the study said.



Undernutrition and must be looked at comprehensively in an integrated fashion to counter both of them, the authors have suggested.

(Yadavar is a principal correspondent with IndiaSpend.)



Reprinted with permission from IndiaSpend.org, a data-driven, public-interest journalism non-profit organisation. You can read the original article here.