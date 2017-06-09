Indian cricket's road to reform is an arduous one

On June 2, inside the commentary box at Edgbaston, Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag were enjoying a chuckle while calling the Champions Trophy game between Australia and New Zealand. A ball earlier, the flashing blade of Martin Guptill had sent a wide delivery from Josh Hazlewood cracking over point for four. Sehwag, ostensibly in awe of a shot he had so majestically mastered himself, let out his dearest Hindi superlative, “khoobsurat” (beautiful). Ganguly agreed with his former protégé. Earlier that day, Ganguly had apparently met the Indian team at ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?