Indian cricket's road to reform is an arduous one

After Ramachandra Guha's resignation, many have questioned Vinod Rai's ability to lead BCCI's CoA

On June 2, inside the commentary box at Edgbaston, Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag were enjoying a chuckle while calling the Champions Trophy game between Australia and New Zealand. A ball earlier, the flashing blade of Martin Guptill had sent a wide delivery from Josh Hazlewood cracking over point for four. Sehwag, ostensibly in awe of a shot he had so majestically mastered himself, let out his dearest Hindi superlative, “khoobsurat” (beautiful). Ganguly agreed with his former protégé. Earlier that day, Ganguly had apparently met the Indian team at ...

Dhruv Munjal