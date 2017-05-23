Indian fighter jet loses radar and radio contact, goes missing

-
An Indian Air Force Sukhoi-30MKI jet went missing on Tuesday after taking off from the Tezpur base camp in Assam, sources said.
According to official sources, the Su-30MKI aircraft took off from Tezpur on Tuesday on a routine training mission but lost radar and radio contact around 60 km north of Tezpur.
Tezpur Air force station is located 172 km from the China border.
