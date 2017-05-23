TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Naveen Jindal summoned in coal block case by special court
Business Standard

Indian fighter jet loses radar and radio contact, goes missing

The Sukhoi aircraft took off from Tezpur Air base on Tuesday, 172 kilometres from China border

IANS  |  Guwahati 

Indian fighter jet loses radar and radio contact, goes missing

An Indian Air Force Sukhoi-30MKI jet went missing on Tuesday after taking off from the Tezpur base camp in Assam, sources said.

According to official sources, the Su-30MKI aircraft took off from Tezpur on Tuesday on a routine training mission but lost radar and radio contact around 60 km north of Tezpur.

Tezpur Air force station is located 172 km from the China border.

 

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Indian fighter jet loses radar and radio contact, goes missing

The Sukhoi aircraft took off from Tezpur Air base on Tuesday, 172 kilometres from China border

The Sukhoi aircraft took off from Tezpur Air base on Tuesday, 172 kilometres from China border

An Indian Air Force Sukhoi-30MKI jet went missing on Tuesday after taking off from the Tezpur base camp in Assam, sources said.

According to official sources, the Su-30MKI aircraft took off from Tezpur on Tuesday on a routine training mission but lost radar and radio contact around 60 km north of Tezpur.

Tezpur Air force station is located 172 km from the China border.

 

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Indian fighter jet loses radar and radio contact, goes missing

The Sukhoi aircraft took off from Tezpur Air base on Tuesday, 172 kilometres from China border

An Indian Air Force Sukhoi-30MKI jet went missing on Tuesday after taking off from the Tezpur base camp in Assam, sources said.

According to official sources, the Su-30MKI aircraft took off from Tezpur on Tuesday on a routine training mission but lost radar and radio contact around 60 km north of Tezpur.

Tezpur Air force station is located 172 km from the China border.

 

image
Business Standard
177 22