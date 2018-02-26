JUST IN
STR Team 

Sixty-eight per cent organisations reported high demand for cybersecurity skills compared to 61 per cent demanding innovation skills and 64 per cent analytics skills, according to a survey by Capgemini. The demand for cybersecurity talent is projected to grow over the next two-three years with 72 per cent respondents predicting high demand for cybersecurity in 2020, compared to 68 per cent today. Indian firms see rise in talent gap in cybersecurity skills: Survey

First Published: Mon, February 26 2018. 00:06 IST

