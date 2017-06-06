TRENDING ON BS
Indian flights skip UAE routes, take Pakistan, Iran route to reach Qatar

Flights from Mumbai and Kerala will also have to transit through these routes due torestrictions

Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

A Qatar Airways plane is seen in Doha, Qatar on Monday. (Photo: Reuters)

Indian carriers will skip using the UAE airspace for Doha-bound flights, in view of the restrictions on airspace in the Gulf region. This would increase flight time  by 30 to 40 minutes.

At present, Air India Express, IndiGo and Jet Airways operate flights between India and Doha. While flights from Delhi usually fly over Pakistan and Iran, those from Mumbai and Kerala fly over Oman and UAE Doha before reaching their destination in Doha. 

Now, flights from Mumbai and Kerala will also have to transit through Pakistan and Iran airspace due to the restrictions.

A Jet Airways spokesperson said, “ All scheduled flights to and from Doha will operate on the alternative northern routes via Iran avoiding the UAE airspace. Flights will, therefore, incur an additional flying time of approximately 10 to 40 minutes. The airline plans to augment its crew numbers to accommodate additional flying time.”

Jet Airways also said it is making efforts to obtain clearance from the General Civil Aviation Authority(GCAA) of UAE to allow the use of its airspace. “Our schedules have been provided to the GCAA. Once approved we will be able to resume operating on the normal routes,” the airline said.

On Monday, UAE asked all foreign airlines to obtain prior clearance to use its airspace for Doha flights.

Around 1.6 million passengers travelled between India-Doha in 2016. This figure does not include onward traffic. In 2016, Doha was the fifth busiest destination in the Gulf region after Dubai, Muscat, Kuwait and Jeddah.

Qatar Airways, which has now come under severe restriction because of sanctions imposed by its neighbours, operates in 14 cities in India. Around 70-80 per cent of all its traffic travels onward. 

Aviation industry sources believe that Qatar Airways may drop fares in the coming days to sustain its bookings. “Qatar relies on traffic from its neighbouring countries to feed its flights. But now since there is a ban on the airline in UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, it will depend more on countries like India to fill up its flights to Europe and the United States of America(US).” 

The crisis comes in the midst of Ramazan season, when traffic to the Gulf region is thin. Domestic airlines, however, are witnessing an increase in loads now as other Gulf airlines have suspended their flights to Doha. Passengers who may have booked a one-stop flight to Doha via Dubai or Sharjah are now booking tickets of Indian carriers, an industry executive said.

