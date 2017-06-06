Indian flights skip UAE routes, take Pakistan, Iran route to reach Qatar

Indian carriers will skip using the UAE
airspace for Doha-bound flights, in view of the restrictions on airspace in the Gulf region.
This would increase flight time
by 30 to 40 minutes.
Now, flights
from Mumbai and Kerala will also have to transit through Pakistan
and Iran
airspace due to the restrictions.
A Jet Airways
spokesperson said, “ All scheduled flights
to and from Doha
will operate on the alternative northern routes via Iran
avoiding the UAE
airspace. Flights
will, therefore, incur an additional flying time of approximately 10 to 40 minutes. The airline plans to augment its crew numbers to accommodate additional flying time.”
Jet Airways
also said it is making efforts to obtain clearance from the General Civil Aviation
Authority(GCAA) of UAE
to allow the use of its airspace. “Our schedules have been provided to the GCAA. Once approved we will be able to resume operating on the normal routes,” the airline said.
On Monday, UAE
asked all foreign airlines to obtain prior clearance to use its airspace for Doha flights.
Around 1.6 million passengers travelled between India-Doha
in 2016. This figure does not include onward traffic. In 2016, Doha
was the fifth busiest destination in the Gulf region
after Dubai, Muscat, Kuwait and Jeddah.
Qatar Airways, which has now come under severe restriction because of sanctions imposed by its neighbours, operates in 14 cities in India.
Around 70-80 per cent of all its traffic travels onward.
Aviation industry sources believe that Qatar Airways
may drop fares in the coming days to sustain its bookings. “Qatar relies on traffic from its neighbouring countries to feed its flights.
But now since there is a ban on the airline in UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, it will depend more on countries like India
to fill up its flights
to Europe and the United States of America(US).”
The crisis comes in the midst of Ramazan season, when traffic to the Gulf region
is thin. Domestic airlines, however, are witnessing an increase in loads now as other Gulf airlines have suspended their flights
to Doha.
Passengers who may have booked a one-stop flight to Doha
via Dubai or Sharjah are now booking tickets of Indian carriers, an industry executive said.
