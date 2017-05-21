Indian man arrested in Pakistan for carrying imcomplete travel documents

-
An Indian national was on Sunday arrested in Islamabad for not carrying travel documents, according to a media report.
The Indian man, who has not been identified, was arrested from F-8 area of Islamabad for not having complete travel documents, Samaa TV reported.
A case has been filed against him under Article 14 of the Foreign Act.
He has been sent to jail on judicial remand, the report said.
