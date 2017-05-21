TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Why did INS Vikramaditya's cost go from $974 mn to $2.35 bn: CIC asks Navy
Business Standard

Indian man arrested in Pakistan for carrying imcomplete travel documents

A case has been filed against him under Article 14 of the Foreign Act

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

Indian man arrested in Pak for not carrying travel documents:

An Indian national was on Sunday arrested in Islamabad for not carrying travel documents, according to a media report.

The Indian man, who has not been identified, was arrested from F-8 area of Islamabad for not having complete travel documents, Samaa TV reported.



A case has been filed against him under Article 14 of the Foreign Act.

He has been sent to jail on judicial remand, the report said.

The arrest came days after the International Court of Justice stayed the execution of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "involvement in espionage and sabotage activities" against the country. 

Pakistan claims its security forces arrested him from its restive Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran. 

However, India maintains that he was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy. 

Kulbhushan Jadhav's case is the latest flash-point in the tensions between Pakistan and India.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Indian man arrested in Pakistan for carrying imcomplete travel documents

A case has been filed against him under Article 14 of the Foreign Act

A case has been filed against him under Article 14 of the Foreign Act An Indian national was on Sunday arrested in Islamabad for not carrying travel documents, according to a media report.

The Indian man, who has not been identified, was arrested from F-8 area of Islamabad for not having complete travel documents, Samaa TV reported.

A case has been filed against him under Article 14 of the Foreign Act.

He has been sent to jail on judicial remand, the report said.

The arrest came days after the International Court of Justice stayed the execution of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "involvement in espionage and sabotage activities" against the country. 

Pakistan claims its security forces arrested him from its restive Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran. 

However, India maintains that he was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy. 

Kulbhushan Jadhav's case is the latest flash-point in the tensions between Pakistan and India.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Indian man arrested in Pakistan for carrying imcomplete travel documents

A case has been filed against him under Article 14 of the Foreign Act

An Indian national was on Sunday arrested in Islamabad for not carrying travel documents, according to a media report.

The Indian man, who has not been identified, was arrested from F-8 area of Islamabad for not having complete travel documents, Samaa TV reported.

A case has been filed against him under Article 14 of the Foreign Act.

He has been sent to jail on judicial remand, the report said.

The arrest came days after the International Court of Justice stayed the execution of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "involvement in espionage and sabotage activities" against the country. 

Pakistan claims its security forces arrested him from its restive Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran. 

However, India maintains that he was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy. 

Kulbhushan Jadhav's case is the latest flash-point in the tensions between Pakistan and India.

image
Business Standard
177 22