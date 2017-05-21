Indian man arrested in Pakistan for carrying incomplete travel documents

An Indian was on Sunday arrested in for not carrying travel documents, according to a media report.



The Indian man, who has not been identified, was arrested from F-8 area of for not having complete travel documents, Samaa TV reported.

A case has been filed against him under Article 14 of the Foreign Act.He has been sent to jail on judicial remand, the report said.

The arrest came days after the International Court of Justice stayed the execution of Indian Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "involvement in espionage and sabotage activities" against the country.

Pakistan claims its security forces arrested him from its restive Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran.

However, India maintains that he was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy.

Kulbhushan Jadhav's case is the latest flash-point in the tensions between Pakistan and India.