JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

To check corruption, conduct joint surprise checks: CVC to CBI
Business Standard

Indian man wins $1.9 mn in UAE draw

Six other Indians and one Emirati have also walked home with Dhirham 100,000 each in draw: Reports

Press Trust of India  |  Dubai 

An Indian man in the UAE on Thursday won a whopping $1.9 million after he hit a jackpot in a mega raffle draw in Abu Dhabi.

Manekudy Varkey Mathew, who had purchased the ticket in Super 7 Series 183 in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi, was announced as the winner of the bumper prize.


Mathew has just won Dhirham 7 million ($1.9 million) in a raffle in the UAE, Khaleej Times reported.

Mathew, who is from Kerala, was not the only lucky Indian to win the prize. Six other Indians and one Emirati have also walked home with Dhirham 100,000 each in the draw, the report said.

Last month, Indian man Krishnam Raju Thokachichu won Dhirham 5 million ($1.3 million) in a raffle draw in Abu Dhabi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, September 07 2017. 18:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU