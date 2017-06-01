'Indian millennials feel having kids will affect quality of their holidays'

Survey says about 50% of Indian millennials are worried about the impact of having children

Even as culture and family matters hold importance for Indian millennials, 50 per cent of them feel having children will have a negative impact on the quality of their holidays, according to a survey.



"About 50 per cent of are worried about the impact of having children will have on the quality of their holidays," according to the Expedia Millennial Survey 2017.



The survey was conducted by online travel company Expedia.



It said overall 66 per cent interviewed have registered with an online travel agency, of which 58 per cent registered to receive exclusive holiday discounts, 47 per cent to access booking information more easily and 46 per cent to get improved customer service.



The survey was conducted through a online questionnaire in November 2016 among 1,000 respondents in countries like UK, Germany, France, US, China, Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, India, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Spain, Thailand, Mexico and Canada.



It was done among people in the age group of 16-64 years.



The survey revealed that 62 per cent booked their travel or through an online travel agency, while 19 per cent did it directly through airline or hotel websites, 8 per cent over the phone and 7 per cent did it in an offline travel agency.



The motivation for last for millennial was mostly to have break from work (50 per cent), while 48 per cent took it to find more excitement in life, reduce stress (46 per cent), fulfil their dreams of travelling to a new destination (42 per cent) and send quality time with their partner (36 per cent).



"Great deals and customisation are the keywords for millennial. Over 56 per cent register with online travel agencies to avail exclusive discounts and 47 per cent millennial do so to receive personalised packages and deals.



"They also eventually moving towards loyalty programmes, where 33 per cent have used loyalty points for bookings and over 45 per cent would like to use it in future," Expedia Marketing Head Manmeet Ahluwalia said.



"Going against the popular fad of solo travel, the prefer to travel to spend quality time with family (50 per cent - multi-generational), partner (42 per cent), friends (37 per cent) and alone (7 per cent)," he added.



A majority of in would like to trot through Asia within the next 5 years, the survey found.



About 34 per cent would like to travel to Asia, while 18 per cent to Europe, 14 per cent to the United States and 11 per cent to Australia, it added.

