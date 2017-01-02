Indian Mission in Turkey tries for early repatriation of dead Indian bodies

Indian envoy is doing everything possible to send back the mortal remains at earliest

The Indian Mission in is trying for early repatriation of the bodies of producer Abis Hasan Rizvi and Khushi Shah from who was among 39 people killed in the Istanbul terror attack.



External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson said Indian envoy in Rahul Kulshreshth was doing everything possible to send back the mortal remains at the earliest.



"The Ambassador is doing everything to facilitate repatriation of the bodies. We are also facilitating the visas of the family members who want to go there to personally collect the bodies," he told reporters.



He said Rizvi and Shah had gone to Istanbul as tourists and they "happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time".



Swarup said the was waiting for a report from the Indian Ambassador.



Rizvi, a prominent builder and producer, is the son of former MP Akhtar Hasan Rizvi.



Rizvi and Shah were among 15 foreigners who were killed when a gunman went on a rampage at the waterside Reina nightclub where revellers were celebrating the New Year.



External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday spoke to families of both Rizvi and Shah and conveyed her condolences.



Replying to a question on Father Tom Uzhunnalil, who has abducted nearly nine months ago from war-torn Yemen, Swarup said India has been in regular touch with Yemeni authorities and Saudi Arabia to ensure his safe release.



"We are in touch with authorities in Saudi Arabia as well as local authorities in Yemen and all efforts continue to be made to secure his early release," he said.

Press Trust of India