Indian Mujahideen terrorist wanted in 5 bomb blast cases arrested

Personnel of the Delhi Police Special Cell on Wednesday arrested a wanted Indian Mujahideen (IM) terrorist from near the Nepal border. He had been on the run since the 2008 Batla House encounter, police said on Wednesday.
According to the police, terrorist Ariz Khan alias Junaid is an expert bomb-maker, executioner and conspirator, and had been wanted for his involvement in various bomb blast cases in Delhi, Jaipur, Ahmedabad and Uttar Pradesh.
Khan was arrested from Banbasa in Uttarakhand, where he had come to meet his accomplices.
Around 165 people died in the incidents of crime that Khan was involved in, the police said, adding that he was present along with four others in Batla House during the encounter but had managed to escape.
After the Batla House incident, he stayed in India for some time before fleeing to Nepal.
Some of Khan's accomplices had links with the Islamic State - the radical Islamist group, the police said.
