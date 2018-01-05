Indian national arrested for sexually assaulting passenger on US flight

A 34-year-old Indian has been arrested in the US for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman sitting next to him while on a flight from to Detroit, according to a media report.

was charged with aggravated sexual abuse and held without bail after an appearance in federal in yesterday, Post reported.

Ramamoorthy is accused of abusing a 22-year-old sitting in a window seat next to him, while his wife was on his other side, on a flight from to on Wednesday.

The victim told investigators that she woke up to find her pants and shirt unbuttoned and the mans hand inside her pants.

The victim went to the back of the plane to report the incident to a flight attendant, the criminal complaint was quoted as saying by the report.

Ramamoorthy was arrested after the plane landed, according to documents.

He said in a written statement that he had taken a pill and fallen into a deep sleep, and that he hadn't done anything.

R Steven Whalen, who said it was a "very unusual case", ordered Ramamoorthy to be held pending trial after the successfully argued that he was a flight risk and a potential danger to others around him.

The said that Ramamoorthy's wife, who was also living in the on a temporary visa, would not make a for him.

"It seems that shes either colluding with the defendant to cover up his actions or shes completely oblivious to what he did," the argued.

Ramamoorthy's lawyer, Richard ONeill, had offered to turn over his client's passport. He said Ramamoorthy had worked as a group for about two and a half years.

Stephen Schuler, a for Spirit Airlines, said that it was cooperating with on the incident.