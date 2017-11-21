Indian Navy's remotely piloted aircraft crashes during take off at Kochi

A (RPA) of the crashed while taking off from the Kochi Naval Base, an officer said.

The RPA was taking off from the north of the naval airfield at Willingdon island on a routine mission when it crashed. The incident occurred around 10.25 am on Tuesday.

A board of inquiry has been constituted to look into the cause of the accident, said the officer.

Willingdon Islands is the largest artificial island in India.

In July, a Searcher reconnaissance of the had to be ditched around nine miles off Kochi following a "critical engine malfunction".