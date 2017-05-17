TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Bring law to address triple talaq: SC to govt
Business Standard

Indian Navy ship Sharda foils piracy attempt in Gulf of Aden

Ship came to the rescue of Liberian merchant vessel Lord Mountbatten facing a pirate attack

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Representaive image. Photo courtesy: Twitter/@indiannavy
Representaive image. Photo courtesy: Twitter/@indiannavy

Indian Navy ship Sharda, deployed for anti-piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden, came to the rescue of Liberian merchant vessel Lord Mountbatten facing a pirate attack, officials said on Wednesday.

The offshore patrol vessel, which has been on deployment in the Gulf of Aden since April 6, had on Tuesday received a distress call from Liberian ship at around 4.45 pm (local time), Navy officials said.

The vessel reported an incident of attempted piracy by two suspected mother vessels, along with 7-8 skiffs at a point around 230 nautical miles or 426 km southwest of Oman's Salalah port.

INS Sharda, which was around 30 nautical miles (56 km) away, arrived at the location around 7 pm and detected two dhows and eight skiffs in the vicinity of the ship, three of which escaped at high speed.

A team of special forces unit MARCOS from INS Sharda, with support from an armed helicopter, investigated the boats that were left.

"No fishing gear was recovered from the dhows but a high calibre AKM rifle along with one filled magazine was found on one of them and confiscated," the Navy officials said.

On April 9, Indian Naval Ships Mumbai, Tarkash, Trishul and Aditya, which were passing through the Gulf of Aden on their way to deployment to the Mediterranean Sea, had saved another merchant ship MV OS 35 from pirates.

The ship had been attacked by pirates on the night of April 8, and its captain and crew had locked themselves in a strong room on board and were safe.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Indian Navy ship Sharda foils piracy attempt in Gulf of Aden

Ship came to the rescue of Liberian merchant vessel Lord Mountbatten facing a pirate attack

Ship came to the rescue of Liberian merchant vessel Lord Mountbatten facing a pirate attack

Indian Navy ship Sharda, deployed for anti-piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden, came to the rescue of Liberian merchant vessel Lord Mountbatten facing a pirate attack, officials said on Wednesday.

The offshore patrol vessel, which has been on deployment in the Gulf of Aden since April 6, had on Tuesday received a distress call from Liberian ship at around 4.45 pm (local time), Navy officials said.

The vessel reported an incident of attempted piracy by two suspected mother vessels, along with 7-8 skiffs at a point around 230 nautical miles or 426 km southwest of Oman's Salalah port.

INS Sharda, which was around 30 nautical miles (56 km) away, arrived at the location around 7 pm and detected two dhows and eight skiffs in the vicinity of the ship, three of which escaped at high speed.

A team of special forces unit MARCOS from INS Sharda, with support from an armed helicopter, investigated the boats that were left.

"No fishing gear was recovered from the dhows but a high calibre AKM rifle along with one filled magazine was found on one of them and confiscated," the Navy officials said.

On April 9, Indian Naval Ships Mumbai, Tarkash, Trishul and Aditya, which were passing through the Gulf of Aden on their way to deployment to the Mediterranean Sea, had saved another merchant ship MV OS 35 from pirates.

The ship had been attacked by pirates on the night of April 8, and its captain and crew had locked themselves in a strong room on board and were safe.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Indian Navy ship Sharda foils piracy attempt in Gulf of Aden

Ship came to the rescue of Liberian merchant vessel Lord Mountbatten facing a pirate attack

Indian Navy ship Sharda, deployed for anti-piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden, came to the rescue of Liberian merchant vessel Lord Mountbatten facing a pirate attack, officials said on Wednesday.

The offshore patrol vessel, which has been on deployment in the Gulf of Aden since April 6, had on Tuesday received a distress call from Liberian ship at around 4.45 pm (local time), Navy officials said.

The vessel reported an incident of attempted piracy by two suspected mother vessels, along with 7-8 skiffs at a point around 230 nautical miles or 426 km southwest of Oman's Salalah port.

INS Sharda, which was around 30 nautical miles (56 km) away, arrived at the location around 7 pm and detected two dhows and eight skiffs in the vicinity of the ship, three of which escaped at high speed.

A team of special forces unit MARCOS from INS Sharda, with support from an armed helicopter, investigated the boats that were left.

"No fishing gear was recovered from the dhows but a high calibre AKM rifle along with one filled magazine was found on one of them and confiscated," the Navy officials said.

On April 9, Indian Naval Ships Mumbai, Tarkash, Trishul and Aditya, which were passing through the Gulf of Aden on their way to deployment to the Mediterranean Sea, had saved another merchant ship MV OS 35 from pirates.

The ship had been attacked by pirates on the night of April 8, and its captain and crew had locked themselves in a strong room on board and were safe.

image
Business Standard
177 22