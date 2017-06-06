TRENDING ON BS
Indian Navy vessel 'Tarini' vessel with all-woman crew visits Mauritius

Tarini was inducted into the Indian Navy in February

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

INSV Tarini
INSV Tarini is 55 feet in length and built in India in line with the 'Make in India' initiative of the Indian Navy. Photo: Twitter

The Indian Navy's sailing vessel 'Tarini', with an all-woman crew, on Tuesday visited Port Louis harbour in Mauritius as part efforts by the two countries to ramp up maritime security cooperation.

"Tarini has begun a new chapter in the history of ocean sailing by Indian women, wherein the first Indian all-woman crew of IN would endeavour to circumnavigate the globe in August," the Navy said in a statement.

On its maiden sea voyage, Tarini is a sister vessel of the Navy's first sailing vessel INSV Mhadei, and was inducted into the Indian Navy in February.

INSV Tarini is 55 feet in length and built in India in line with the 'Make in India' initiative of the Indian Navy.

The vessel is skippered by Lieutenant Commander Vartika Joshi (a Naval Architect) and the all-woman naval officer crew comprising Lieutenant Commander Pratibha Jamwal, Lieutenants P Swathi, Vijaya Devi, Payal Gupta and B Aishwarya, the Navy said in a statement.

