Indian NGO hits out against meat product ad featuring Ganesha, Christ

The (CSF) on Monday raised strong objections to a new Australian advertising campaign featuring revered Hindu and Christians gods and other mythical figures to 'sell' its red meat and meat products.

CSF Founder-General Secretary Joseph Dias said the latest advertising campaign by (MLA) is "bad in taste and offensive to all" and sought a boycott of MLA and a ban on their products.

The advertisements feature the elephant-headed God, Lord Ganesha, revered in India, Lord Buddha, Jesus Christ, Thor, Zeus and others seated at a table enjoying what is a sumptuous non-vegetarian feast.

The ads have reportedly made an oblique reference to Prophet Mohammed, who is not pictured but is heard excusing himself from the party through a mobile phone call since he has to pick-up a child from daycare.

What has hurt Christians is that the caricature of Jesus who performs what is termed as a 'reverse miracle' by turning wine into water so a Grecian goddess, who is a 'designated driver' can drive home safely, Dias said.

"We have written to Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj to take note of these 'insensitive advertisements' and raise the issue with the top authorities in Australia immediately. We also demand that MLA Chairman Michele Allan and MD Richard Norton withdraw the ads and tender an apology," Dias told IANS.

Besides writing to Sushma Swaraj, the CSF has shot off emails to Australian Deputy High Commissioner in Mumbai Martin Huber, Indian High Commissioner to Australia Harinder Sidhu and other top officials raising serious objections to the MLA campaign.

"The CSF has always protested against commercial exploitation of religious figures for profit, irrespective of which religion the figures belong to. The MLA ads have hurt not only followers of different faiths but atheists and agnostics all over," Dias pointed out.

He termed the campaign as 'culturally insensitive' to vegans and communities like Hindus, Jains or Buddhists and said Lord is a vegetarian and meat is never offered to him, as depicted in the MLA ads.

Dias warned that unless MLA yanks off the offensive ad campaign and apologises, the global Catholic community would be compelled to boycott its products as "there are many alternatives available worldwide".