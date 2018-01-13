JUST IN
Indian Premier League 2018 auction: Over 1,000 players up for grabs

The list sent out by the BCCI includes 281 capped players and 838 uncapped players

Urvi Malvania  |  Mumbai 

IPL 2018 auction

The 2018 edition of the Vivo Indian Premier League player auction will see 1,119 players from 13 cricketing go under the hammer, as franchises prepare to beef up their squad for the tournament. According to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the list sent out to the franchises includes 281 capped players and 838 uncapped players, including 778 Indian players and three players from Associate Nations (countries where cricket is firmly established and organised but do not qualify for Full Membership with the International Cricket Council). In the recently concluded player retention process, the eight franchises together retained a total of 18 players - 12 Indian and 6 overseas. The teams can exercise the Right To Match (RTM) during the auction, depending on the number of players retained before the auction. Off the 1,119 players in the auction pool, 282 are overseas players.

These include 58 Australian players, 57 South African players and 39 each from West Indies and Sri Lanka. From the Associate Nations, two players from Scotland and one player from the United States have registered for the auction this year. Among the Indian players up for grabs are heavyweights like Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh, off-spinners R Ashwin, Harbhajan Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Kuldeep Yadav and openers KL Rahul and M Vijay. The overseas players for whom the franchises will want to bid for include Chris Gayle, Ben Stokes, Chris Lynn, Eoin Morgan and pacers Mitchell Starc, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Ben Stokes (2017’s most expensive player in the auction), Angelo Mathews and Pat Cummins among others. With the player salary purse beefed up to Rs 800 million this year, the franchises are expected to put up a tough fight for the players they want in the team. After the retention process, the teams have depleted some of the funds, but franchises like Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab, having retained just one player, go in with a hefty Rs 675 million (see chart). The player auction will take place over two days – January 27 and 28.

Overseas player country break up
Country Number of players in IPL 2018 auction pool
1 Australia 58
2 South Africa 57
3 West Indies 39
4 Sri Lanka 39
5 New Zealand 30
6 Englan 26
7 Afghanistan 13
8 Bangladesh 8
9 Zimbabwe 7
10 Ireland 2
11 USA 2
12 Scotland 1
Source: BCCI
The last two enteries are Associate Nations
Player retention and purse details
Franchise Number of players retained Salary purse available in the auction (in Rs million) RTM available in auction
1 CSK 3 470 2
2 DD 3 470 2
3 KXIP 1 675 3
4 KKR 2 590 3
5 MI 3 470 2
6 RR 1 590 3
7 RCB 3 490 2
8 SRH 2 590 3
Source:BCCI

First Published: Sat, January 13 2018. 14:04 IST

