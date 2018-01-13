Indian Premier League 2018 auction: Over 1,000 players up for grabs

The 2018 edition of the Vivo Indian Premier League player auction will see 1,119 players from 13 cricketing go under the hammer, as franchises prepare to beef up their squad for the tournament. According to the Board of Control for in India (BCCI), the list sent out to the franchises includes 281 capped players and 838 uncapped players, including 778 Indian players and three players from Associate Nations (countries where is firmly established and organised but do not qualify for Full Membership with the International Council). In the recently concluded player retention process, the eight franchises together retained a total of 18 players - 12 Indian and 6 overseas. The teams can exercise the Right To Match (RTM) during the auction, depending on the number of players retained before the auction. Off the 1,119 players in the auction pool, 282 are overseas players. These include 58 Australian players, 57 South African players and 39 each from West Indies and Sri Lanka. From the Associate Nations, two players from Scotland and one player from the United States have registered for the auction this year.

Among the Indian players up for grabs are heavyweights like Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh, off-spinners R Ashwin, Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Kuldeep Yadav and openers KL Rahul and M Vijay. The overseas players for whom the franchises will want to bid for include Chris Gayle, Ben Stokes, Chris Lynn, Eoin Morgan and pacers Mitchell Starc, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, (2017’s most expensive player in the auction), Angelo Mathews and Pat Cummins among others.

With the player salary purse beefed up to Rs 800 million this year, the franchises are expected to put up a tough fight for the players they want in the team. After the retention process, the teams have depleted some of the funds, but franchises like Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab, having retained just one player, go in with a hefty Rs 675 million (see chart).