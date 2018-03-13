Indian Premier League 2018: Fena joins Kings XI Punjab as sponsor

-
Fabric care, home care and personal care brand Fena, has signed up as the sponsor of Kings XI Punjab. Under the association, all jerseys and merchandise of Kings XI Punjab will carry Fena's logo.
Additionally, Fena will have in-stadium presence on match days and brand exposure at the Kings XI Punjab's home grounds - IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali and Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.
Santosh Saraswat, Product Manager, Fena said, "Cricket has always been close to our nations sports lovers hearts, and the stupendous popularity of IPL in the last 10 years further validates that no other sport is as entertaining and uniting as Cricket for the Indian viewers.
With this year's IPL getting even bigger and better, we take pride in extending our association with one of the best team in IPL, Kings XI Punjab. This partnership will increase our brand salience and help us engage with cricket fans across the nation through the common spirit and pure raw entertainment of IPL cricket".
