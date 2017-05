Indian Railways to add extra AC-3 coaches to clear summer rush

The has decided to add an extra AC-III tier coach to some express trains to the



The Amritsar-Saharsa Garibrath Express will be augmented by an additional AC-3 coach from May 13 to 28.

An extra AC-3 coach will also be added to the Anand Vihar-Varanasi Garibrath Express from May 12 to 30.The Anand Vihar-Gaya Garibrath Express will be augmented by one additional AC-3 coach from May 13 to 24.The Anand Vihar-Muzaffarpur Garibrath Express will be augmented by an extra AC-3 coach from May 12 to 30.Besides, the New Delhi-Naharlagun Superfast Express will be augmented by one additional AC-3 coach from May 14 to 25.