Indian Railways to add extra AC-3 coaches to clear summer rush

The national carrier will add coaches to some express trains

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Indian Railways to add extra AC-3 coaches in trains to clear summer rush

The Indian Railways has decided to add an extra AC-III tier coach to some express trains to clear the summer rush.

The Amritsar-Saharsa Garibrath Express will be augmented by an additional AC-3 coach from May 13 to 28.



An extra AC-3 coach will also be added to the Anand Vihar-Varanasi Garibrath Express from May 12 to 30.

The Anand Vihar-Gaya Garibrath Express will be augmented by one additional AC-3 coach from May 13 to 24.

The Anand Vihar-Muzaffarpur Garibrath Express will be augmented by an extra AC-3 coach from May 12 to 30.

Besides, the New Delhi-Naharlagun Superfast Express will be augmented by one additional AC-3 coach from May 14 to 25.

