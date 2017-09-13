Indian Railways to allow m-Aadhaar as ID proof for reserved travellers

-
ALSO READ'Aadhaar-less citizens can be eliminated': Fears around misuse by state coming true Aadhaar data leak: Now govt agencies will safeguard your personal info Lost your Aadhaar card or didn't receive it? Here's how to retrieve it How Aadhaar got its identity Aadhaar: SC hears right to privacy case but there's much more at stake
-
The Ministry of Railways said on Wednesday it has decided to allow m- Aadhaar, a digital version of the Aadhar card, as proof of identity for travellers in any reserved class.
The m- Aadhaar is a mobile app launched by the Unique Identification Authority of India on which a person can download his/her Aadhaar card.
It can, however, be downloaded only on the mobile number to which Aadhar has been linked.
To show Aadhaar, a passenger has to open the app and enter his/her password.
"m- Aadhaar when shown by the passenger on his/her mobile after entering the password should be accepted as a proof of identity for undertaking journey in any reserved class over Indian Railways," the ministry said in a statement.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU