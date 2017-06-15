Indian universities miss world top-100 list, again

Chinese varsities to challenge institutions in North America, Europe: THE Rankings Editor Phil Baty

Indian universities yet again missed a spot on the Times Higher Education (THE) World Reputation Rankings 2017. The list is compiled through research insight, from leading academics across the world. No Indian university made it to the top-100 list, which Harvard University topped. Asian universities, however, improved their performance, with 28 of them on the list. Some Chinese institutions went ahead of several prestigious European counterparts. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Stanford University retained their second and third positions that ...

Vinay Umarji