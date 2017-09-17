Indian were using 'zero' 500 years before its official recorded origin

An ancient Indian manuscript, dating back to the third century, has revealed the oldest recorded use of 'zero' - pushing back one of the greatest breakthroughs in the of back by over 500 years, Oxford scientists say.

was found in 1881, buried in a field in what was then an Indian village called Bakhshali, now in It has been at the Bodleian Libraries in the UK since 1902.

Researchers at the University of Oxford in the UK used to trace the origins of zero to the

They found that the text contained hundreds of zeroes, putting the birth of 'zero' or 'nought' as it is also known, at 500 years earlier than scholars first thought.

The text dates back to the third or fourth century, making it the oldest recorded use of the symbol.

Previous studies asserted that the probably dated from between the 8th and the 12th century.

However, new reveals that the reason why it was previously so difficult for scholars to pinpoint the manuscript's date is because the manuscript, which consists of 70 fragile leaves of birch bark, is in fact composed of material from at least three different periods.

"Determining the date of the is of vital importance to the of and the study of early South Asian culture," said Richard Ovenden from Bodleian Libraries.

The concept of the symbol as we know and use today, began as a simple dot, which was widely used as a 'placeholder' to represent orders of magnitude in the ancient Indian system - for example 10s, 100s and 1000s, researchers said.

It features prominently in the manuscript, which is widely acknowledged as the oldest Indian mathematical text, they said.

The earliest recorded example of the use of zero was previously believed to be a 9th-century inscription of the symbol on the wall of a temple in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

Although a number of ancient cultures including the ancient Mayans and Babylonians also used the zero placeholder, the dot's use in the is the one that ultimately evolved into the symbol that we use today, researchers said.

"The creation of zero as a number in its own right, which evolved from the placeholder dot symbol found in the manuscript, was one of the greatest breakthroughs in the of mathematics," said Marcus du Sautoy, Professor of at the University of Oxford.

"We now know that it was as early as the 3rd century that mathematicians in planted the seed of the idea that would later become so fundamental to the modern world. The findings show how vibrant have been in the Indian sub-continent for centuries," du Sautoy added.