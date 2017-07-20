A top American Senator on Wednesday alleged that potential applicants are being advised to apply for an O instead of the numerically capped visas intended for highly-skilled workers to bypass legal restrictions on employment visas.



While is for foreign guest workers with high skilled capabilities, O programme, is intended for use by those who have extraordinary abilities or a demonstrated record of extraordinary achievement.



Unlike most other categories, the O program has no numeric cap.Citing the Indian media reports, Senator Chuck Grassley, Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said claimed the number of issued has tripled in the last decade.The rise in numbers alongside these reports raise concerns about the future integrity of both programs, he said in a letter to Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly."Visas intended for exceptional individuals are not a substitute for visas. Any attempt to flout the extraordinary requirements of the O program because an applicant can't acquire an potentially constitutes fraud and ultimately damages both programs," Grassley said."I am raising my concerns to Secretary Kelly so that he can prevent potential abuse and ensure that the integrity of both the O and the remain intact," he said in a statement.In his letter to Kelly, Grassley said that the recent news articles suggest that certain aliens should consider applying for to "get around [the President's] order" because the O category has no numeric cap and is "largely free of restrictions"."The tenor of these articles raises concerns that individuals might abuse the O petition process by fraudulently asserting qualifications they do not possess to bypass legal restrictions on other employment visas," said the letter which was released to the press today.O visa, he said, is given to foreign workers having extraordinary ability in the sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics or a "demonstrated record of extraordinary achievement" in "motion picture and television productions"."Despite the rarity of such exceptional qualifications, O issuances have tripled in the last decade, from just over 30,000 in 2006 to just shy of 100,000 in 2016. Given the validity period of up to three years, nearly 300,000 recipients of could be working in the United States right now," Grassley said in his letter.