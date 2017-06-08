Indians in Qatar advised to stay alert amid diplomatic crisis

has asked its nationals in to stay alert and modify their travel plans after several nations cut off diplomatic ties with Doha accusing it of supporting

On Monday, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and announced that they were cutting diplomatic relations with Qatar, along with the closure of travel links.

The nations accused of supporting "terrorism".

Air connectivity provided by several airlines between these countries has been disrupted, as a result of the cancellation of a number of flights.

Indian travellers are, therefore, requested to contact their travel providers for advice on modifications to their travel arrangements and also remain alert to further developments, according to a statement by the Indian embassy in Doha.

The Indian embassy said that it is monitoring the situation closely and is in touch with the Qatari authorities to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals in

The Qatari authorities have conveyed that they will take all necessary steps to ensure that normal life, including supplies of food items, is not affected.

"There is nothing happening in the region that suggests any threat to the physical safety and security of residents in Qatar," the statement added.