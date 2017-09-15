JUST IN
Business Standard

Indians living in the US are richer than Pakistanis, Chinese: Survey

The average percentage of Indian population living in poverty in the US is much lower than the average total of all Asian countries

Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

India may have a huge chunk of people living below poverty line but, the same is not the case with Indians living in the US. The average percentage of Indian population living in poverty in the US is lower than the average total of all Asian countries and much lower than India’s neighbour countries – Pakistan, China and Bangladesh.

According to a survey conducted by Pew research centre, on an average 8 per cent of all Indians living in the US are living in poverty. The average percentage of Indians born in the US living in poverty is also 8 per cent and the average percentage of foreign-born Indians living in poverty in the US is 7 per cent.

In comparison, the average percentage of all Asians, Asians born in the US and Asians born in foreign but living in poverty in the US is 12 per cent, 11 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively.

Indian population living in poverty in the US is comparatively much better off than other Asian countries such as China, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Vietnam.

 
 
First Published: Fri, September 15 2017. 17:06 IST

