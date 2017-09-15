Indians living in the US are richer than Pakistanis, Chinese: Survey

India may have a huge chunk of people living below line but, the same is not the case with Indians living in the US. The average percentage of Indian population living in in the US is lower than the average total of all Asian countries and much lower than India’s neighbour countries – Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

According to a survey conducted by Pew research centre, on an average 8 per cent of all Indians living in the US are living in The average percentage of Indians born in the US living in is also 8 per cent and the average percentage of foreign-born Indians living in in the US is 7 per cent.

In comparison, the average percentage of all Asians, Asians born in the US and Asians born in foreign but living in in the US is 12 per cent, 11 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively.

Indian population living in in the US is comparatively much better off than other Asian countries such as China, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Vietnam.



