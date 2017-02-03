Indians most oblivious to cyber attacks targeting banks: Capgemini Survey

TRENDING ON BS
Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 

With the government pushing the country towards a 'less-cash' digital economy, India has emerged as the most oblivious nation to the risks from cyber-attacks on systems at banks and financial institutions.

According to a global survey conducted by Capgemini's Digital Transformation Institute, India recorded the highest percentage point gap of 50 per cent, which indicates how far customer perceptions fall short of the reality of cyber threats.

Lack of consumer awareness can be partly explained by the fact that the concept of data privacy and protection is at a very nascent stage in the country. In addition to this, there are no guidelines on reporting data breaches.

During the survey, 78 per cent of consumers in India said they would switch banks in the wake of a data breach. Moreover, 89 per cent of Indians were willing to trade financial privacy in exchange for benefits and services.
 
The institute surveyed 7,600 consumers and 80 senior professionals from eight countries including India. Among the other surveyed nations were France, Germany,  Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom and the United States of America. 

France and America, with lower percentage points of 37 and 9 respectively, indicated greater awareness among customers regarding cyber threats.

