Indians most oblivious to cyber attacks targeting banks: Capgemini Survey

With the government pushing the country towards a 'less-cash' digital economy, India
has emerged as the most oblivious nation to the risks from cyber-attacks on systems at banks
and financial institutions.
According to a global survey
conducted by Capgemini's Digital Transformation Institute, India
recorded the highest percentage point gap of 50 per cent, which indicates how far customer perceptions fall short of the reality of cyber threats.
Lack of consumer awareness can be partly explained by the fact that the concept of data privacy and protection is at a very nascent stage in the country. In addition to this, there are no guidelines on reporting data breaches.
During the survey, 78 per cent of consumers in India
said they would switch banks
in the wake of a data breach. Moreover, 89 per cent of Indians were willing to trade financial privacy in exchange for benefits and services.
The institute surveyed 7,600 consumers and 80 senior professionals from eight countries including India. Among the other surveyed nations were France, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom and the United States of America.
France
and America, with lower percentage points of 37 and 9 respectively, indicated greater awareness among customers regarding cyber threats.
