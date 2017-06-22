TRENDING ON BS
There's no use in living: Convict in Rajiv Gandhi case seeks mercy killing
Indians stuck in Qatar to get relief via additional Air India, Jet flights

The move is aimed at helping Indian nationals who were not able to get bookings

Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Air India Express
An Air India Express flight. File photo

Air India Express and Jet Airways will start additional flights to Doha from this week to bring back stranded Indian nationals, after some Gulf countries led by Saudi Arabia cut ties with Qatar, a government statement said on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the Arab world's biggest powers severed diplomatic relations with Qatar, accusing it of support for Islamist militants and Iran. Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt banned Qatari planes from landing and forbade them from crossing their air space.

National carrier Air India will run extra flights between the southern Indian city of Trivandrum and Doha from June 25-July 8, the statement said. Private carrier Jet Airways will operate Mumbai-Doha-Mumbai flights on June 22-23, it added.

The move is aimed at helping Indian nationals who were not able to get bookings but need to get back to India from Doha, the statement added.

Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj had previously said that New Delhi was committed to bring back any Indian stuck in Qatar.

The decision to operate additional flights was taken after Swaraj on Monday took up the issue with Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju.

"We'll operate addl. flights b/w Doha & Thiruvananthapuram, Cochin and Mumbai for our citizens not able to get tickets at Doha @SushmaSwaraj," Raju tweeted.




"All steps necessary for timely movement of our citizens from Doha will be ensured. I and @SushmaSwaraj ji are in touch on this issue," he added.

