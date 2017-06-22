Indians stuck in Qatar to get relief via additional Air India, Jet flights

-
We'll operate addl. flights b/w Doha & Thiruvananthapuram, Cochin and Mumbai for our citizens not able to get tickets at Doha @SushmaSwaraj— Ashok Gajapathi Raju (@Ashok_Gajapathi) June 21, 2017
Air India Express will operate an additional flight on Thiruvananthapuram-Doha and Doha-Cochin sectors from 25th June to 8th July 2017.— Ashok Gajapathi Raju (@Ashok_Gajapathi) June 21, 2017
Jet Airways will run an additional flight on 22nd and 23rd June 2017 between Mumbai and Doha— Ashok Gajapathi Raju (@Ashok_Gajapathi) June 21, 2017
"All steps necessary for timely movement of our citizens from Doha will be ensured. I and @SushmaSwaraj ji are in touch on this issue," he added.
