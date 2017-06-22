Indians stuck in Qatar to get relief via additional Air India, Jet flights

and will start additional flights to Doha from this week to bring back stranded Indian nationals, after some Gulf countries led by Saudi Arabia cut ties with Qatar, a government statement said on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the Arab world's biggest powers severed diplomatic relations with Qatar, accusing it of support for Islamist militants and Iran. Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt banned Qatari planes from landing and forbade them from crossing their air space.

carrier Air India will run extra flights between the southern Indian city of Trivandrum and Doha from June 25-July 8, the statement said. Private carrier will operate Mumbai-Doha-Mumbai flights on June 22-23, it added.

The move is aimed at helping Indian nationals who were not able to get bookings but need to get back to India from Doha, the statement added.

Foreign Minister had previously said that New Delhi was committed to bring back any Indian stuck in Qatar.

The decision to operate additional flights was taken after Swaraj on Monday took up the issue with Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju.





"All steps necessary for timely movement of our citizens from Doha will be ensured. I and @SushmaSwaraj ji are in touch on this issue," he added. "We'll operate addl. flights b/w Doha & Thiruvananthapuram, Cochin and Mumbai for our citizens not able to get tickets at Doha @SushmaSwaraj," Raju tweeted.