Indians with US visa to receive visa on arrival in UAE

Circular was given to all UAE borders points, including airports and ports

Circular was given to all UAE borders points, including airports and ports

Indian nationals who hold a valid or a green card will get a two-week visa on arrival in the country from May 1, according to a media report.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs this week circulated a letter to all authorities to grant Indians with or green card to get visa on arrival following a Cabinet decision last month.



Shaikh Khaled Bin Essam Al Qassimi, Chairman of Department of Civil Aviation in Sharjah, said the circular was followed instructions from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the News reported.



The circular was given to all borders points, including airports and ports.



Officials at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in confirmed that they will start implementing the order on May 1.



The visa will be valid for 14 days, extendable for a similar period one time only. The validity of the passport must be not less than six months and the fee for an entry permit will be Dirham 100 (Rs 1,750).



The fee for one-time extension of the entry permit will be Dirham 250, it said.

Press Trust of India