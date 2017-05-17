Indigenously building 10 atomic reactors to create 33k jobs: Piyush Goyal

Union Power Minister on Wednesday said the development of nuclear power plants will create over 33,400 direct and indirect jobs, in addition to helping achieve a state of self-sufficiency on the pathway to sustainable development.

Addressing the Cabinet meeting in New Delhi, the Union Minister asserted that apart from improving India's position globally, the development of the power sector will also provide a boost to the industry.

"In lieu of the NDA's completion of three years, the development of the power sector along with initiatives like Make in will help in providing orders to domestic manufacturers to the extent of Rs 70,000 crores," he said.

Furthermore, the first-of-its-kind initiative is said to enhance the efficiency of the power sector, with the establishment of additional power plants.

" has over 6,780 mega watts of power units, which is expected to double in the coming months. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are looking to make self-reliant in terms of power requirement, along with providing carbon-free sources of power, thus improving India's position globally," added Goyal.

Several decisions were approved at the Cabinet meeting. It sanctioned the building of ten units of indigenous Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors for

Additionally, on the electrification front, the Cabinet approved the construction of a double-line with electrification between Phephana-Indara and Mau-Shahganj (excluding Indara-Mau) in Uttar Pradesh.

The Cabinet also approved the construction of an electrified third line between Manmad-Jalgaon in Maharashtra.