IndiGo exempts Indian sportspersons from paying weapon-handling charges

Low-cost carrier on Monday announced that travelling for tournaments will be exempted from paying charges for the handling of their weapons such as firearms, air guns, and ammunition.



charges a passenger an amount of Rs 5,000 for carrying a weapon as check-in baggage, according to its website.



"Effective January 1, 2018, Indian sportsperson travelling to either domestic or international destinations for a competition or representing the country, will be exempted from paying the charge levied for firearms, air guns and/or ammunition," said in a statement.Air travellers are not allowed to carry weapons and ammunition in their cabin baggage or with them but can carry them in their checked-in baggage after following certain procedures, including declaring it to the airline.In order to avail the exemption offered by IndiGo, a passenger will have to provide a government recognised document, which identifies him or her as a sportsperson.The player will also have to produce a licence along with a written document issued by the president or the secretary of the club sponsoring the player for the shooting event, which will serve as a bonafide document allowing carriage of arms and ammunition.