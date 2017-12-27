IndiGo flight suffers fuel leak at Delhi airport, passengers deboard

-
An Indigo Airlines flight bound to Thiruvananthapuram was cancelled after the plane suffered a massive fuel leak while waiting to take off at New Delhi Indira Gandhi Airport.
The fuel leak took place from the wing of the flight 6E-945 (DEL-TRV).
All the passengers and the stuff onboard were made to deplane immediately.
In a similar incident, a major accident was averted in November at the Delhi Airport when the pilot detected smoke in the cockpit of an IndiGo aircraft and brought it back to the runway, immediately after it had taken off.
