IndiGo grounds 3 A320 neo planes on engine woes after directive from EASA

No-frills airline has grounded three A320 neo aircraft due to engine problems, according to a senior official at aviation regulator The grounded aircraft are powered by engines and the move follows a directive from The official said on Friday issued an emergency airworthiness directive for A320 neo planes fitted with engines having a particular serial number. The directive came in the wake of instances of the engine's in-flight shut-downs and rejected take-offs involving A320 neo family planes, the official added. Airbus has also issued an alert for providing instructions to de-pair the affected engines and discontinue extended-range twin-engine operations for aircraft fitted with affected engines. The official said has three such aircraft, which have been grounded. Further, the official noted that the latest issue is different from the problems experienced by IndiGo's A320 neos earlier and those have been addressed.