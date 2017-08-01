IndiGo offers special fares starting at Rs 1,111 for 11th anniversary sale

-
ALSO READNon-core income props up IndiGo's numbers BCAS revokes IndiGo security centre's suspension IndiGo flight has a brush with aerobridge in Jaipur, no injury reported Planning your summer holiday? Vistara, Indigo, AirAsia sale just started IndiGo Q4 net down 25% on higher fuel costs; to buy $1.3-bn planes from ATR
-
Low-cost carrier IndiGo is offering a five-day special sale with fares starting at Rs 1,111 to mark its 11th anniversary.
The offer comes into effect from August 2 and will be valid till August 6 for travel between August 21 and March 24 next year, IndiGo said in a statement.
Under the scheme, Srinagar-Delhi fares are priced Rs 1,611, Delhi-Udaipur at Rs 1,411, Delhi-Mumbai at Rs 1,911, Mumbai-Muscat at Rs 5,711 and Mumbai-Doha at Rs 7,011.
The offer is available on first-come-first serve basis and non-refundable, the airline added.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU