IndiGo passenger bus catches fire at Chennai airport; none injured

-
ALSO READWhistleblower provoked passenger: IndiGo's letter to aviation ministry Full text: IndiGo says 'whistleblower' instigated passenger's assault, had to be sacked 'Followed norms': IndiGo denies rupee payment for food on int'l flight Watch: IndiGo staff manhandle passenger at Delhi airport, govt seeks report Employee who shot video of passenger beaten up actual culprit, says IndiGo
-
An Indigo bus used for transporting passengers on Friday caught fire at the Chennai airport but no one was aboard barring the driver.
The fire was immediately extinguished.
The incident happened this morning near Bay No.28 at the domestic terminal, when the bus was returning after dropping off passengers boarding one of its flights, airport officials said.
Suddenly there was a spark in the engine resulting in a fire which was immediately put out by fire service personnel, they said.
Nobody was injured in the incident.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU