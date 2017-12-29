JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Kamala Mills fire: '1 Above' pub blames adjoining property
Business Standard

IndiGo passenger bus catches fire at Chennai airport; none injured

The incident happened this morning near Bay No.28 at the Chennai airport domestic terminal

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Indigo, Indigo bus, IndiGo bus fire
A damaged IndiGo passenger bus parked near the bay after it caught fire while returning to the airport after dropping off passengers, in Chennai | PTI Photo

An Indigo bus used for transporting passengers on Friday caught fire at the Chennai airport but no one was aboard barring the driver.

The fire was immediately extinguished.


The incident happened this morning near Bay No.28 at the domestic terminal, when the bus was returning after dropping off passengers boarding one of its flights, airport officials said.

Suddenly there was a spark in the engine resulting in a fire which was immediately put out by fire service personnel, they said.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

First Published: Fri, December 29 2017. 21:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements