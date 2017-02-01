IndiGo plane misses runway, brakes to avoid collision, pilots derostered

In a major fiasco, an aircraft on Wednesday left its assigned lane, crossed the runway, and entered another where a plane was stationed, prompting the pilots to apply the brakes to avoid a collision and potential disaster at the today.

The two pilots of the Visakhapatnam-bound aircraft have been taken off duty, pending investigation, even as air safety regulator has started a probe into the incident which took place around 5.40 am.

As the aircraft got stuck on the due to the want of a tow vehicle, Delhi airport's one of the main runways 10/28 remain shut for operations close to an hour, impacting operations badly, sources said.

"The two pilots have been derostered and would not been assigned flying, pending investigation," an spokeperson said, confirming that the aircraft had "missed the runway centerline" due to low visibility and found itself in another taxiway.

" flight 6E 719 (New Delhi-Visakhapatnam) was given taxi permission through C lane and was supposed to hold at Runway 28 but the aircraft commander crossed the runway and realised he was standing in W lane, where a aircraft for Abu Dhabi was already stationed," airport sources said.

While aircraft had 81 passengers onboard, Boeing 737 plane was carrying 142 passengers at the time of the mix-up, sources said.

"Followings this, was contacted to arrange push back tow but it took time, and due to poor visibility, tow was guided by a follow-me vehicle.

"During this period all operations were on hold, causing heavy congestion and consequently flight delays as well," they said.

Many flights were delayed while some incoming aircraft were diverted due to the non-availability of runway 28 for almost an hour, sources said.

In a statement, said, " flight 6E-719 while taxiing from C for runway 28 for departure with Runway Visual Range of 125 meters at missed the runway centerline due to low visibility and found itself taxiing towards W where a B737 aircraft was already stationed to be lined up."

The airline, however, said that its aircraft stopped at "adequate" separation distance of plane, when directed by the Air Traffic Controller. It was, however, unable to turn to line up.

"Keeping in mind the safety of passengers and aircraft, the Captain in Command took the decision to switch off the engines and pushed back to line up on runway 28, while following ATC instructions at times," the statement said.