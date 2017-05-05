IndiGo reschedules flight timings on Chennai route due to NOTAM

Passengers were requested to check their respective flight status through website or social media

Budget air carrier on Friday said that its flight operations from and to have been rescheduled due to (NOTAM) issued over airspace.



"Due to the restrictions over the issued over airspace the arrival of flights have been rescheduled from May 8 to May 14 except (May 9 and May 13)," the airline said in a statement.



The passengers who have booked flights were notified on the new schedule through short messaging services (SMS) and other channels, the release said.



"Passengers are requested to check their respective flight status through the website or social media," it said.



Flight schedules that have been affected due to are Pune-Chennai, Chennai-Hyderabad, Hyderbad-Delhi, Delhi-Kolkata, Kolkata-Chennai, Chennai-Delhi-Chennai, Chennai-Madurai-



Last week, had said operations on multiple sectors were affected due to the issued over Bay of Bengal airspace.



is a notice filed with an aviation authority to alert aircraft pilots of potential hazards along a flight route or at a location that could affect the safety of the flight.

