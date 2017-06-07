Indo-China border tension remains despite growing economic ties: Pentagon

The Pentagon
has said that tension continues to exist along the disputed portions of Indo-China
border even though the economic relationship between the two countries have improved in recent years. According to Pentagon, China's use of force in territorial disputes has varied widely throughout its history.
"Tensions persist along disputed portions of the Sino-Indian border, where both countries patrol with the armed forces," the Pentagon
said in its annual report to the Congress.
In September 2016, an Indian patrol observed that more than 40 Chinese troops had set up a temporary shelter within Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh, which China
also claims as South Tibet, it
said.
"The two sides conducted flag-officer level meetings where they agreed to maintain peace, and then withdrew to mutually acceptable positions," the Pentagon
said as it
listed out other border disputes that China
has with neighbouring countries, prominent among them being the East China
Sea.
Some disputes led to war, as in border conflicts with India
in 1962 and Vietnam in 1979, it
said, adding that a contested border with the former Soviet Union
during the 1960s raised the possibility of nuclear war.
In more recent cases involving land border disputes, China
has sometimes been willing to compromise with and even offer concessions to its neighbours.
"Since 1998, China
has settled 11 land-based territorial disputes with six of its neighbours," the Pentagon
said.
In recent years, China
has adopted a coercive approach to deal with several disputes that continue over maritime features and ownership of potentially rich offshore oil and gas deposits, it
added.
The Pentagon
said tensions remain with India
along the shared 4,057 km border over Arunachal Pradesh, which China
asserts is part of Tibet
and therefore part of China, and over the Aksai Chin region at the western end of the Tibetan Plateau, despite growing China-India
political and economic relations.
"China
and India
continue to accuse each other of frequent invasions and military build-ups along the disputed territories. In 2013, however, Chinese and Indian officials signed the Border Defence Cooperation Agreement, which supplements existing procedures managing the interaction of forces along the Line of Actual Control," it
said.
The Pentagon
said China
and Japan
have overlapping claims to both the continental shelves and the exclusive economic zones in the East China
Sea. The East China
Sea contains natural gas and oil, though hydrocarbon reserves are difficult to estimate.
Japan
maintains that an intermediate line from each country involved should separate the EEZs, while China
claims an extended continental shelf beyond the equidistant line to the Okinawa Trench, it
said.
Also, the South China
Sea plays an important role in security considerations across East Asia
because Northeast Asia relies heavily on the flow of oil and commerce through South China
Sea shipping lanes, including more than 80 percent of the crude oil to Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU