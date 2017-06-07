Indo-China border tension remains despite growing economic ties: Pentagon

The has said that tension continues to exist along the disputed portions of Indo- border even though the economic relationship between the two countries have improved in recent years. According to Pentagon, China's use of force in territorial disputes has varied widely throughout its history.

"Tensions persist along disputed portions of the Sino-Indian border, where both countries patrol with the armed forces," the said in its annual report to the Congress.

In September 2016, an Indian patrol observed that more than 40 Chinese troops had set up a temporary shelter within Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh, which also claims as South Tibet, said.

"The two sides conducted flag-officer level meetings where they agreed to maintain peace, and then withdrew to mutually acceptable positions," the said as listed out other border disputes that has with neighbouring countries, prominent among them being the East Sea.

Some disputes led to war, as in border conflicts with in 1962 and Vietnam in 1979, said, adding that a contested border with the former during the 1960s raised the possibility of

In more recent cases involving land border disputes, has sometimes been willing to compromise with and even offer concessions to its neighbours.

"Since 1998, has settled 11 land-based territorial disputes with six of its neighbours," the said.

In recent years, has adopted a coercive approach to deal with several disputes that continue over maritime features and ownership of potentially rich offshore oil and gas deposits, added.

The said tensions remain with along the shared 4,057 km border over Arunachal Pradesh, which asserts is part of and therefore part of China, and over the Aksai Chin region at the western end of the Tibetan Plateau, despite growing China- political and economic relations.

" and continue to accuse each other of frequent invasions and military build-ups along the disputed territories. In 2013, however, Chinese and Indian officials signed the Border Defence Cooperation Agreement, which supplements existing procedures managing the interaction of forces along the Line of Actual Control," said.

As per Chinese figures, cumulative into till September 2016 stood at $4.75 billion while Indian investments into were $0.689 billion. Indian businesses have a presence in in sectors such as IT, and

The said and have overlapping claims to both the continental shelves and the exclusive economic zones in the East Sea. The East Sea contains natural gas and oil, though hydrocarbon reserves are difficult to estimate.

maintains that an intermediate line from each country involved should separate the EEZs, while claims an extended continental shelf beyond the equidistant line to the Okinawa Trench, said.

Also, the South Sea plays an important role in security considerations across because Northeast Asia relies heavily on the flow of oil and commerce through South Sea shipping lanes, including more than 80 percent of the crude oil to Japan, South Korea, and