Indo-Hungarian pair Bopanna-Babos in Australian Open mixed doubles final

The tennis pair of and on Friday defeated Marcelo Demoliner and Martinez Sanchez in a semi-final match to enter the

Bopanna-Babos will now face the Candaian-Croatia pair of Gabriela Dabrwoski-Mate Pavic in the on Saturday.

The fifth-seeded duo of Bopanna and Babos fought back after losing the second set to Demoliner from Brazil and Sanchez from Spain to defeat them 7-5, 5-7, (10-6) in a three-setter which was concluded in an hour and 25 minutes.

Bopanna and his partner Babos clinched the first set 7-5 in 34 minutes. The duo caused some unforced errors during the initial essay but still managed to clinch it.

In the second set, Sanchez and Demoliner took hold of the initial three set points.

However, Bopanna and Babos fought back to the point with some great returns but lost it 5-7 by a narrow margin.

In the tiebreaker, after trailing 1-2, Bopanna and Babos came back to level at 2-2. Later, they took two consecutive points to take a 4-2 lead and managed to close it (10-6) to enter the finals.

