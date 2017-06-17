Indonesia Open: Kidambi Srikanth stuns World No 1 to enter final

The World No 22 will next face Japanese qualifier Kazumasa Sakai in the finals on Sunday

The World No 22 will next face Japanese qualifier Kazumasa Sakai in the finals on Sunday

Indian shuttler dished out a gritty performance to stun the World No 1 Korean Son Wan Ho to reach the finals of the $1,000,000 in Jakarta on Saturday.



The 24-year-old from Guntur fought like a man possessed to outclass Son 21-15 18-21 24-22 in an energy-sapping men's singles match that lasted an hour and 12 minutes in Jakarta.



had a 2-4 head-to-head record against Son, having lost to the Korean four times in the last four meetings but all that didn't matter today as he survived a battle of attrition at the (JCC).



The World No 22 will next face Japanese qualifier in the finals on Sunday.



This is the fourth Super Series final for Srikanth, who had reached the summit clash in in April and won the 2014 Open and 2015 Open.



Earlier, giant-killer H S Prannoy played his heart out but eventually ran out of steam against Japanese to go down narrowly in the other semifinal.



The World No 25, who had shocked Olympic silver- medallist Lee Chong Wei and gold-medallist Chen Long in the last two days, got to the match point five times but he could not convert to eventually go down 21-17, 26-28, 18-21 in a 77 -minute men's singles match.

Press Trust of India