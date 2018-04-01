Indore building collapse: 10 dead, CM Chouhan announces compensation

JUST IN
The four storeyed-building in Sarwate, Indore collapsed around 9:20 pm on Saturday night

BS Web Team 

Indore building collapse. Photo: ANI

According to media reports, 10 people have died so far in the building collapse incident in Indore on Saturday night. A four-story building had collapsed near Sarvate Bus Stand in the city last night.

According to the police, many are still trapped under the debris, the rescue operations for which are underway.

As reported by ANI, the four storeyed-building in Sarwate area collapsed around 9:20 pm, following which police personnel were deployed in the area.


According to ANI reports, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced ex-gratia of Rs 200,000 each for the next kin of those killed in the mishap and Rs 50,000 each for those injured.


Early morning visuals from Indore building collapse site. Photo: ANI
According to the Indore Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Harinarayan Mishra, a car rammed into the building, which is believed to be extremely old and hosts a hotel and lodging facility. Soon after the collision, the building collapsed, leaving four dead and three critically injured, reported ANI.

Moreover, Press Trust of India reported that the superintendent of M Y Hospital, V S Paul, said that seven injured were brought to the hospital, and of them, four were declared dead.

ALSO READ: Indore building collapse: MP CM announces ex-gratia


Earlier, Chouhan shared his condolences for the dead and said that he is keeping a close watch on the entire situation including the rescue operations.

With agency inputs
First Published: Sun, April 01 2018. 12:20 IST

