Indore building collapse: 10 dead, CM Chouhan announces compensation

According to media reports, 10 people have died so far in the incident in on Saturday night. A four-story building had collapsed near Bus Stand in the city last night.

According to the police, many are still trapped under the debris, the rescue operations for which are underway. As reported by ANI, the four storeyed-building in Sarwate area collapsed around 9:20 pm, following which police personnel were deployed in the area.



According to ANI reports, Chief Minister announced of Rs 200,000 each for the next kin of those killed in the mishap and Rs 50,000 each for those injured.



Early morning visuals from site. Photo: ANI According to the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Harinarayan Mishra, a car rammed into the building, which is believed to be extremely old and hosts a hotel and lodging facility. Soon after the collision, the building collapsed, leaving four dead and three critically injured, reported ANI.

Moreover, Press Trust of India reported that the superintendent of M Y Hospital, V S Paul, said that seven injured were brought to the hospital, and of them, four were declared dead. ALSO READ: Indore building collapse: MP CM announces ex-gratia

Earlier, Chouhan shared his condolences for the dead and said that he is keeping a close watch on the entire situation including the rescue operations.

इंदौर के सरवटे बस स्टैंड के पास हुआ हादसा अत्यंत दुखद है। बचाव कार्य सहित पूरी स्थिति पर हमारी नजर है। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि सभी सकुशल हों और घायल शीघ्र स्वस्थ हों। — ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) March 31, 2018