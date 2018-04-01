Indore building collapse: 10 dead, CM Chouhan announces compensation

According to media reports, 10 people have died so far in the building collapse incident in Indore on Saturday night. A four-story building had collapsed near Sarvate Bus Stand in the city last night.
As reported by ANI, the four storeyed-building in Sarwate area collapsed around 9:20 pm, following which police personnel were deployed in the area.
According to ANI reports, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced ex-gratia of Rs 200,000 each for the next kin of those killed in the mishap and Rs 50,000 each for those injured.
इंदौर के सरवटे बस स्टैंड के पास हुआ हादसा अत्यंत दुखद है। बचाव कार्य सहित पूरी स्थिति पर हमारी नजर है। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि सभी सकुशल हों और घायल शीघ्र स्वस्थ हों।— ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) March 31, 2018
