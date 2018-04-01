Indore building collapse: 10 dead, Chouhan announces Rs 200k compensation

At least 10 people have reportedly died and many injured after a four-story building collapsed near Bus Stand in late Saturday night, according to media reports.

According to the police, nearly 20 people are feared trapped under the debris.

As reported by ANI, the four storeyed-building in Sarwate area collapsed around 9:20 pm, following which police personnel were deployed for rescue operations. According to ANI reports, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a compensation of Rs 200,000 each to the families of those who died in the mishap and Rs 50,000 each for those injured.

Early morning visuals from site.

Photo: ANI

According to the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Harinarayan Mishra, a car rammed into the building, which is believed to be extremely old and hosts a hotel and lodging facility. Soon after the collision, the building collapsed, leaving four dead and three critically injured, reported ANI.

Moreover, Press Trust of India reported that the superintendent of M Y Hospital, V S Paul, said that seven injured were brought to the hospital, and of them, four were declared dead.

Earlier, Chouhan shared his condolences for the dead and said that he is keeping a close watch on the entire situation including the rescue operations.