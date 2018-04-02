JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

INX Media case: Supreme Court to hear ED's plea against Karti Chidambaram
Business Standard

Indore building collapse: FIR against hotel owner after 10 people die

Disregarding deceased hotel manager Harish Soni the hotel owner continued the construction work

ANI  |  Indore 

Family of deceased hotel manager said owner was warned of building collapse by manager but he still went ahead with construction: BS Parihar,City Superintendent of Police, Indore on hotel building collapse on 31 Mar which killed 10. (Photo: ANI)
Family of deceased hotel manager said owner was warned of building collapse by manager but he still went ahead with construction: BS Parihar,City Superintendent of Police, Indore on hotel building collapse on 31 Mar which killed 10. (Photo: ANI)

An FIR has been lodged against the owner of a hotel building that collapsed in Indore, claiming 10 lives.

The Gwaltoli Police registered a case against Shankar Pariyani, under Sections 304 (culpable homicide) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), after family of deceased hotel manager Harish Soni said that he had warned Pariyani of the building's collapse, which was over 50 years old.

Disregarding Soni's advice, the hotel owner continued the construction work to add two more floors to the two-storey building, City Superintendent of Police BS Parihar told ANI.

Police have also sent a team to search possible locations of the hotel owner.

Ten people died while two sustained serious injuries on Saturday after the building collapsed, soon after a car rammed into it.
First Published: Mon, April 02 2018. 07:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements