Indus Waters Treaty: India, Pakistan begin talks on technical issues

and today started high-level talks on technical issues of the here, a senior official said.

"These meetings are a continuation of a discussion on how to safeguard the Treaty for the benefit of the people in both countries," a spokesperson told PTI.

The meetings between and on the technical issues of the (IWT) are taking place in on September 14-15, the spokesperson added.

The in August had said that under the IWT, is permitted to construct hydroelectric power facilities on tributaries of the Jhelum and Chenab rivers with certain restrictions.

opposes the construction of the Kishanganga (330 megawatts) and Ratle (850 megawatts) hydroelectric power plants being built by India, it had said in a fact sheet issued at the conclusion of secretary-level talks between the two countries over the IWT.

The IWT was signed in 1960 after nine years of negotiations between and with the help of the World Bank, which is also a signatory.

The World Bank's role in relation to "differences" and "disputes" is limited to the designation of people to fulfil certain roles when requested by either or both of the parties, the fact sheet said.