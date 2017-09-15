Indus Waters Treaty: India, Pakistan begin talks on technical issues

"These meetings are a continuation of a discussion on how to safeguard the Treaty for the benefit of the people in both countries," a World Bank
spokesperson told PTI.
The World Bank
in August had said that under the IWT, India
is permitted to construct hydroelectric power facilities on tributaries of the Jhelum and Chenab rivers with certain restrictions.
Pakistan
opposes the construction of the Kishanganga (330 megawatts) and Ratle (850 megawatts) hydroelectric power plants being built by India, it had said in a fact sheet issued at the conclusion of secretary-level talks between the two countries over the IWT.
The IWT was signed in 1960 after nine years of negotiations between India
and Pakistan
with the help of the World Bank, which is also a signatory.
The World Bank's role in relation to "differences" and "disputes" is limited to the designation of people to fulfil certain roles when requested by either or both of the parties, the fact sheet said.
