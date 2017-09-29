Infosys execs get objectionable mail; case registered under IT Act

JUST IN
BS Reporter  |  Bengaluru 

Infosys

Infosys filed a complaint with the cyber crime police of Bengaluru against a person who allegedly sent defamatory mail to the firm's chief financial officer, M D Ranganath, and its head of investor relations-- Sandeep Mahindroo.

The company said in the complaint that a person identified as Alpesh Patel sent objectionable mails to the senior executives of the firm.  
 
Infosys mentioned in the complaint that the person against whom the complaint was filed has claimed that he has written to the country’s ex-President, Pranab Mukherjee, and US President Donald Trump as well. The accused in the case had allegedly told the US government to stop giving work to Infosys, as the company was spreading terrorism.

The cyber crime police has registered a case under section 67 (Punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act 2008. 

The cyber police department is trying to track down the person who sent the mail using the id and the IP address mentioned in the complaint.
First Published: Fri, September 29 2017. 08:38 IST

