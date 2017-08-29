Infosys will invest Rs 100 cr in Bengal without SEZ status: Mamata Banerjee

JUST IN
Infosys investment will generate employment opportunity to 1,000 people

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that IT major Infosys would invest in the state without the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) status, which the company had sought.

"Infosys will be coming to the state without the SEZ status," Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat Nabanna.


"The company (Infosys) has agreed to accept all other facilities offered by the state government. They will invest Rs 100 crore here on a 50-acre land in Rajarhat," she said.

There will be an employment opportunity of around 1000 people there.

Infosys had earlier asked the Mamata Banerjee government SEZ status for their project or return of the Rs 75 crore it had paid for land at Rajarhat. The Trinamool Congress government is against SEZ as a policy.

First Published: Tue, August 29 2017. 21:54 IST

