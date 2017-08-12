Inmarsat to provide internet in flights

Inmarsat, the global operator, is looking at to offer commercially high-speed internet services on mobile phones, allowing users to stream videos flying on a plane or driving on highways, once its next generation is launched in two years.

has a fleet of four Global Xpress (GX) satellites, that have Ka band transponders with ability to beam high-speed broadband on mobiles, currently, the only operational fleet in the world. A fifth one, to be launched in 2019 will cover "It gives us an access to the Indian subcontinent for the first time, because it allows us to put a gateway in to support GX services, which is an important long-term, I stress, long-term opportunity," chief executive Rupert Pearce said. The operator is setting up a gateway jointly with a local firm in the country to offer the commercial services.